Mumbai: BKC Pod Taxi Project Receives Coastal Clearance, Set to Revolutionize Last-Mile Connectivity

The long-pending Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) automated Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), popularly referred to as the pod taxi project, has officially received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). This clearance represents a major milestone for the Rs 1,016.34-crore project, which aims to drastically improve last-mile commuting in Mumbai’s key business hub. Designed to be operational within three years, the initiative is projected to serve between 4 lakh and 6 lakh passengers daily, promising faster, more reliable travel across BKC while navigating the challenges posed by urban congestion and commuter complaints.

The MCZMA’s sanction comes with environmental considerations, as the project will impact 0.14 hectares of mangroves and necessitate the removal of 431 trees. Approximately 58.48 metres of the 8.01-km elevated route will run through mangrove areas near BKC. To proceed, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approached the Tree Authority for permission to fell the trees. Currently, thousands of office-goers rely on BEST buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws, facing irregular services and high fares. Commuters have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate solutions from the traffic authorities, RTO, and MMRDA.

The BKC pod taxi, or Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS), will operate as a network of small, autonomous electric vehicles on a dedicated elevated corridor between Bandra and Kurla. Featuring 21 stations equipped with ticket counters, waiting areas, escalators, and charging docks, the system will utilize smart sensors, real-time monitoring, and advanced control systems to ensure efficient service. Officials anticipate that the ARTS will significantly reduce travel time within BKC and minimize reliance on fossil-fueled transport. Environmentalists, however, are expected to scrutinize the project’s impact on mangroves and trees, emphasizing the need to protect Mumbai’s delicate coastal ecosystem.