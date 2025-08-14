Pune District Bans Unauthorized Drone Filming, Police Permission Mandatory

The Pune district administration has issued strict orders banning unauthorized drone filming across the region. According to the Additional District Magistrate, anyone planning to use a drone camera must inform the local police station at least seven days in advance and obtain formal permission from the in-charge officer. These orders, which came into effect on August 12, will remain in force for the next two months. The move aims to regulate drone usage, ensure public safety, and prevent misuse of drones in sensitive areas, including religious sites, dams, and central institutions, which are considered potential targets.

Authorities have expressed concern over the misuse of drones for surveillance by criminal elements and terrorist groups. Complaints have been received regarding drones flying at night in Daund, Baramati, and Shirur talukas, which have caused fear among residents. Officials note that sand mafias may also exploit drones for illegal monitoring of sites. Beyond surveillance, drones could be used to facilitate theft and other criminal activities. The administration emphasizes that these preventive measures are necessary to maintain law and order, ensure public safety, and prevent potential threats from technological misuse in the district.

The orders clearly state that any individual found filming with a drone without proper police authorization will face strict legal action under Section 233 of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities have warned that violations will not be tolerated and will attract penal consequences, including fines and possible imprisonment. Residents are urged to report unauthorized drone activity immediately. The district administration’s proactive stance seeks to balance technological innovation with safety concerns, ensuring drones are used responsibly while minimizing risks to public security and sensitive locations.