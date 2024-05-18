Mumbai: BKC Police Arrest Broker for Allegedly Defrauding Diamond Trader of Rs 4.28 Crore

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested an person on charges of defrauding a diamond trader of gems valued at ₹4.28 crore. The accused, identified as a broker, allegedly persuaded the trader to entrust the diamonds to him with promises of securing a lucrative deal. However, upon receiving the diamonds, the accused failed to fulfill the agreement, neither compensating the trader nor returning the gems upon request. Instead, the accused resorted to excuses and prolonged delays in returning the diamonds.

As per details provided by the BKC Police, the complainant, identified as Chiragdas Gondalia, aged 32, is employed in the sales department of Manas Gems Company, where his father holds a partnership. The company operates within the Bharat Diamond Bourse premises situated in the BKC. Specializing in the trade of diamonds, Manas Gems Company engages in the buying and selling of these precious stones.

In the complaint lodged with the police, Gondalia mentioned that he has known Dhruval Bharatbhai Tejani (27), who works as a broker, for the past seven months. On April 6, Tejani came to Gondalia's office and mentioned that he had a reputable buyer interested in purchasing high-quality diamonds. Tejani indicated that selling diamonds to this buyer could result in substantial profits.

Gondaliya gave diamonds worth Rs 57.79 lakhs to Tejani, for which a bill was made and signed by Tejani. Subsequently, on April 29, Tejani returned to Gondaliya and took diamonds worth Rs 76.17 lakhs.

When Gondaliya asked Tejani for the payment for the diamonds worth Rs 1.77 carore sold earlier, Tejani promised to provide the payment within four to five days. Following this, Tejani took more diamonds from Gondaliya worth Rs 1.27 carore rupees. Tejani assured Gondaliya that he would soon pay for these diamonds.

A police officer told that Dhruval Tejani took diamonds worth a total of ₹4.28 crores from Chiragdas Gondaliya in several installments. When Gondaliya asked Tejani for the money, Tejani started making excuses. The police have registered an FIR against Tejani based on Gondaliya's complaint and have arrested him.