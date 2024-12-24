Mumbai: BMC Claims ₹11,232 Crore Support for BEST Over Past Decade

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reiterated its support for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, one of India’s largest urban transport services. Refuting recent allegations of neglect, the civic body highlighted that it has provided Rs 11,232 crores in financial aid to BEST over the past decade.

“Over the past decade, the BMC has extended financial aid of over Rs11,232 crores to BEST. In the current financial year alone, Rs850 crores have been allocated, along with an additional Rs 493 crores for the purchase of e-buses. Furthermore, the BMC provided Rs 80 crores as a Diwali bonus for BEST employees this year,” said a spokesperson of BMC.

Addressing media reports suggesting discrimination or lack of support for BEST, a BMC spokesperson termed these claims “misleading and baseless.” The Municipal Commissioner assured BEST workers during a recent meeting that the BMC remains firmly committed to the transport undertaking.

The BMC also highlighted its decision to halt the auction of a Malabar Hill plot to benefit BEST operations and confirmed that its plots would be made available as needed.

“As the guardian institution of Mumbai, the BMC is dedicated to ensuring that public transport services like BEST remain efficient and accessible to all citizens. Any suggestion that we are shirking our responsibility is entirely unfounded,” the Commissioner stated.

The BMC plans further allocations for BEST in the upcoming budget, reinforcing its commitment to the city’s public transport backbone.