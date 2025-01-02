Mumbai: BMC Collects Rs 433 Crore in Property Taxes Over Two Days in 2024 Year-End Push

In the last two days of 2024, the Tax Assessment and Collection Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 433 crore in property taxes. To accommodate property owners, the civic body extended the operating hours of its civic facilitation centers on December 30 and 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the total property tax collection for the current financial year (April 1, 2024 – December 31, 2024) has reached Rs 5,847.68 crore. On Monday, December 30, 2024, Rs 173.59 crore was collected, while on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Rs 260.28 crore was collected. The BMC has implemented various measures to meet its tax collection targets.

The deadline for property tax payments for the previous financial year (2023-24) was May 25, 2024, and approximately Rs 1,660 crore from that period is included in the total. Therefore, the property tax collection for the current financial year (2024-25) stands at Rs 4,187.19 crore. The target for property tax collection for 2024-25 is Rs 6,200 crore, with 68% of the target already achieved.

To help property owners meet the deadline, the BMC’s Tax Assessment and Collection Department has been running extensive public awareness campaigns. In addition, administrative (ward) offices and civic facilitation centers remained open on Saturdays for convenience. Officers and staff worked tirelessly to address any concerns.

The final date for property tax payment for the financial year 2024-25 was December 31, 2024. To assist taxpayers, BMC headquarters, all administrative offices, and civic facilitation centers stayed open late into the night, leading to the collection of Rs 433 crore in property taxes within just two days.