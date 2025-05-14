Mumbai: BMC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Constructions in Madh Area

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up efforts to demolish unauthorized constructions in the Madh locality, responding to the growing issue of fake maps being used for illegal building activities. Today, BMC successfully demolished 14 such structures in the Erangal and Valnai areas under the P-North Ward, bringing the total number of demolitions to 24 in the past two weeks.

Over the past year, it was revealed that 101 unauthorized constructions had emerged in the Madh area, all based on forged maps. In light of this, the BMC has launched a strong demolition drive under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bhagyashree Kapse and Assistant Commissioner Kundan Valvi.

The latest operation, which targeted 14 buildings, follows a series of demolitions, including one bungalow and nine additional illegal constructions carried out last week. The structures in question ranged in size, with three located in the Erangal area and measuring 1,900, 1,700, and 650 square feet. The remaining 11 were situated in Valnai village, with areas between 200 and 300 square feet each.

BMC employed three JCB machines and additional equipment to tear down the buildings. A team of 10 BMC officers, staff, and adequate police personnel were on hand to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.

In an official statement, the BMC confirmed that it plans to demolish all 101 unauthorized constructions by the end of May. The crackdown on illegal buildings will continue until all the identified structures are removed.