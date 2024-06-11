Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 3 Illegal Under-Construction Buildings In Versova

In Versova, unauthorized construction activities have sparked a crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Three buildings in Shiv Galli, Versova, which were illegally constructed, have been demolished today (June 11, 2024) under the joint supervision of the BMC Building and Factory Department, as well as the Mumbai Suburban District Collector's office.

Following the directives of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, stringent action has been initiated under the guidance of Additional BMC Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde. A significant focus has been placed on unauthorized constructions along the coastal regulation zone in the Versova coastal management area. In this regard, a special task force has been established by the BMC.

Last week, on June 3 and 4, 2024, several unauthorized constructions in Versova, including parts of the mangrove and coastal regulation zone, were demolished. Three buildings in Shiv Galli, Versova, which were illegally constructed, have been demolished today under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Ward-4) Mr. Vishwas Shankarwar and Deputy Commissioner (K-West Ward) Dr. Prithviraj Chavan. The demolished buildings consisted of a ground floor and one floor for the first building, a ground floor and three floors for the second building, and a ground floor and three floors for the third building.

A total of 10 BMC officials, staff from the Mumbai Suburban District Collector's office's Encroachment Removal Task Force, and 50 laborers, along with two poclain machines, two electric breakers, three gas cutters, and other resources, were involved in this operation. Adequate police arrangements were made during the operation. Meanwhile, the primary objective of this action is to ensure environmental preservation and proper planning for the city's development and regulation. Therefore, no unauthorized constructions in Versova or any other part will be tolerated. The BMC administration has made it clear that immediate action will be taken against such violations.