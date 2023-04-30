Car, bikes, cycle stolen from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The incidents of vehicle thefts have increased in the city, while a car, five two-wheelers and a cycle were stolen from the jurisdiction of various police stations.

A costly bicycle of Shaikh Asif Osman (Haricharan Colony, Shambhunagar, Garkheda) was stolen from the parking of his house.

Shaikh Rizwan Shaikh Wazir’s (Gawalipura) motorcycle (MH20 BB 8490) was stolen from Gawalipura.

Ganesh Adhane’s (Devlana Khurd, Khuldabad) car (MH20 FN 0035) was stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sudarshan Ghagare’s (Tanaji Chowk, Ramnagar) motorcycle (MH20 ER 8389) was stolen from Mukundnagar).

Arjun Birare’s (Sahyadrinagar, N-5, Cidco) motorcycle (MH 20 EU 5733) was stolen from his house.

Swapnil Shinde’s (N-7, Cidco) motorcycle (MH01 CB 7759) was stolen from his house. A moped (MH20 EB 6796) of a woman from Prozone Mall area. Cases were registered with Jawaharnagar, Cantonment, Begumpura, Mukundwadi, MIDC Cidco and Cidco police stations.