Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3:30 pm

Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 41.08 per cent in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as of 3:30 pm Thursday, January 15, 2026. Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 5:30 pm across 10,231 booths in the city. Turnout was slow in the early hours, with 6.98 per cent of voters casting ballots by 9:30 am. It rose to 17.73 per cent by 11:30 am and reached 29.96 per cent by 1:30 pm.

Counting of votes will begin at 10 am Friday, January 16, with results expected by late evening.

More than 1.03 crore voters are eligible to elect 227 corporators to India’s richest civic body. The elections are being held after nearly four years of administrative rule and amid major political changes in Maharashtra.

Several voters reported problems while casting their votes. Many said they faced difficulties downloading voter slips or locating their names on the electoral rolls, even though they were registered. Some reported that the Maharashtra State Election Commission website showed “data not available” messages, causing confusion at help desks. Minor technical issues with electronic voting machines were reported in three wards but were resolved quickly.

A total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the elections. The BMC deployed 64,375 officers and staff for election duty.

