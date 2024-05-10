Mumbai: BMC Introduces Mastic Asphalt Solution to Combat Pothole Woes in the City

Mumbai: The issue of potholes on Mumbai's roads during monsoon is a hot topic every year. Therefore, the BMC administration has decided to concretise the roads so that these roads are permanently pothole-free. However, it will take some time to make all the roads concrete. Therefore, the BMC has decided to use mastic asphalt this year to fix the roads and potholes on them.

Contractors have been appointed to plug potholes on roads less than 9 metres in width and above in the city. In Mumbai, rapid-hardening concrete, reactive asphalt and cold mix are currently being used to plug potholes. The emphasis is on the use of rapid hardening concrete to fill patches between concrete and asphalt roads as well as two roads. The contractors have also been asked to leave behind the width of the road and whose jurisdiction the roads belong to while carrying out the works.

The civic administration is using mastic asphalt to repair various roads. They have appointed 14 contractors in seven circles to plug potholes. For roads less than nine metres wide, independent contractors have been appointed at the ward level and for roads with a width of more than nine metres. Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on roads below nine metres and Rs 2.5 crore for roads above nine metres.

What is mastic asphalt?

Mastic asphalt is a type of asphalt, which is durable. The cold mix doesn't last long on the big road. On the other hand, if the pits are dug with mastic asphalt, they are not dug quickly, the pits are also well-filled.