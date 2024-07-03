Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Strength Tests of Cement Concrete Roads Under IIT Supervision

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct strength tests for all completed and upcoming cement concrete road works in Mumbai. The civic body has already carried out 'Core Tests' at two locations in the Western Suburbs starting July 1, 2024. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar was present during the testing.

This testing initiative is being implemented under the instructions of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

"The BMC has undertaken cement concrete road works across the Mumbai Metropolitan Area to provide citizens with high-quality, pothole-free roads. To enhance the quality of these works, a 'core test' (strength test) will be conducted for every ongoing road work in Mumbai. This testing commenced on July 1, 2024, at two locations in the suburban areas," said a senior civic official.

The official added that a circular section of the cement concrete road was cut out as a sample using equipment. "These samples were then sent to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai laboratory for further strength testing."

In the first phase, a total of 324 kilometers of roads have been undertaken for cement concreting in Mumbai, with completion of work on 29.37 kilometers. The tender process for the second phase of cement concrete road works is currently underway. "The BMC aims to ensure there are no shortcomings in the implementation of the cement concrete road project and that the work is carried out technically correctly," stated the official.

Read Also | Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Dies After Banyan Tree Falls on Him in Worli; Residents Allege BMC Neglect

Experts from IIT Mumbai’s Civil Engineering Department guided BMC engineers through brainstorming workshops to ensure technical correctness and quality of the works.

As part of this initiative, strength tests were conducted yesterday by the road department on Manjarekarwadi Road in Andheri East and Dixit Road in Vile Parle in the western suburbs.

"Through quality assurance and quality control, the BMC ensures not only the establishment of cement concrete roads but also maintains their excellent quality. This quality objective places an obligation on contractors to deliver high-quality work. It sends a message that substandard work will not be tolerated. Additionally, such quality tests are crucial for maintaining control over all construction works," said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

What is a Strength Test?

A core testing machine is used to cut out a circular section of the cement concrete road, which is then taken as a sample. The sample undergoes further testing at the laboratory in IIT Mumbai, where the strength test evaluates criteria such as the ratio of materials used, durability, homogeneity, and load-bearing capacity. The primary aim of the test is to assess the strength of the cement concrete road.