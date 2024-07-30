Mumbai: BMC's Draft Hoarding Policy to Focus on Digital Regulation, Proposes Eight-Second Gap Between Images

The BMC's upcoming comprehensive draft hoarding policy, nearing completion, is set to focus heavily on regulating digital hoardings. The policy is expected to include a complete ban on videos and recommend an eight-second interval between images displayed on digital boards. This move aims to mitigate potential distractions for motorists caused by rapidly changing visuals.

"A gap between visuals on digital hoardings is crucial for safety," stated a BMC official. At present, Mumbai lacks a specific policy for digital hoardings, despite their significant increase in recent years. The city currently has 67 digital hoardings with issued permissions, and 35 more applications are awaiting approval.

The new hoarding policy is expected to mandate that individuals seeking to install hoardings in the city obtain approvals from the civic body’s building proposal department. Currently, permission for such installations is only required from the civic licensing department.

According to a report of TOI, “Taking permissions from the building proposal department would ensure that the land record where a hoarding is proposed is checked and it will also be ascertained if the area will be able to withstand the hoarding. As of now, the building proposal department’s permission is procured for setting up mobile towers in the city,” said the civic official.

The policy is also expected to include provisions banning the installation of hoardings on footpaths and along the right of way. Over the past weekend, the BMC removed 26 hoardings that were illegally placed along the right of way. The civic body will soon release the draft policy for public review, inviting suggestions and objections from residents.

In May, the BMC established a committee that includes IIT-Bombay and environmental experts, the joint commissioner of police, and civic officers. The committee was tasked with developing comprehensive guidelines aimed at balancing the aesthetic, economic, and regulatory aspects of outdoor advertising in Mumbai.