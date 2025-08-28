Mumbai: Body of Bihar Man Found in Byculla Drain; Three Arrested for Murder

A shocking incident of murder linked to a land dispute in Bihar has surfaced in Mumbai’s Byculla area. Police have arrested three men, including the victim’s uncle, in connection with the case.

According to Byculla Police, the body of an unidentified man was found on Tuesday afternoon inside the drainage line of Suryakund Society in Mazgaon, Byculla. The body was sent to J.J. Hospital for post-mortem, where the deceased was later identified as Keshav Kumar Choudhary (Jha), a native of Bihar. Keshav had arrived in Mumbai just two weeks ago in search of work.

Investigations revealed that Keshav was staying with his maternal uncle Mrityunjay Jha (36), who worked as a security guard in a residential building in Mazgaon. Two other acquaintances from their village, Sunny Kumar Choudhary (31) and Giridhari Roy, were also employed in the same locality.

On Monday night, the four men were drinking together when an argument broke out over their ancestral land in the village. The heated dispute soon turned violent. Police said Mrityunjay, along with Sunny and Giridhari, thrashed Keshav. In a drunken rage, Mrityunjay allegedly pressed his nephew’s neck with his foot, killing him on the spot.

The trio then dumped the body into the society’s drainage tank. While Sunny and Giridhari fled to their village after the crime, Mrityunjay stayed back in Mumbai. Acting on leads, Byculla Police arrested Mrityunjay from Byculla, while Crime Branch Unit-3 traced Sunny and Giridhari to Bhusawal and brought them back to Mumbai.

All three accused have been booked under charges of murder, and further investigation is underway.