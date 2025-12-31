Mumbai: Bomb Threat Message Found Written on Dusty Car Near Sanjay Raut’s Bhandup Residence; Police Launch Probe

A threatening message was found written on the window of a car parked near the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, triggering panic in the area and putting security agencies on high alert. The message warned of chaos during the day and a bomb blast at midnight.

Upon receiving information about the threat, Mumbai Police swung into action and immediately deployed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to the spot. The BDDS team reached Raut’s residence in Bhandup and carried out an intensive search operation across the locality. The car bearing the message was parked outside the MP’s house. It was covered in dust, and the threatening message had been written using fingers on the dusty surface.

The bomb squad conducted a thorough inspection of the car and the surrounding area. However, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were found during the search. After following all standard security protocols, officials confirmed that no immediate threat was detected.

According to police officials, an investigation is underway to ascertain who wrote the message and the motive behind it. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the person responsible.

Following the incident, security around Sanjay Raut’s residence has been tightened. While the police have not yet shared detailed official information, they said the situation is under control and further investigation is ongoing.