Mumbai Budget 2025-26: BMC Invites Public Suggestions; Here's How to Submit

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited the residents of Mumbai to actively contribute to the formulation of the budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26. In a move aimed at promoting public participation, the civic body has urged citizens to share their suggestions regarding the upcoming budget.

Citizens can submit their ideas by Friday, January 17, 2025. Alternatively, those wishing to provide written feedback can send their suggestions to the Office of the Chief Accountant (Finance), 4th Floor, Annex Building, BMC Headquarters, Mumbai, ensuring they arrive by 4 PM on the same date.

Currently, BMC is preparing the budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26, outlining the anticipated income and expenditure. These estimates are set to be presented on or before February 5, 2025. To make the budget more inclusive and representative of the public's needs, the administration has initiated this appeal for suggestions.

This initiative is part of BMC's effort to involve citizens in the decision-making process, ensuring the budget reflects the priorities and concerns of Mumbai's residents. Citizens’ participation in shaping the city's financial plan underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity.