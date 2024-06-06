Mumbai Building Collapse: One Woman Killed, Another Injured After Large Slab Falls in Mahim; Video Surfaces

A 35-year-old woman was killed and another injured after a large slab of the first floor of a building crumbled in Mahim Wednesday evening, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ANI reported.

Authorities responded to the incident reported at 5:31 PM and found a significant portion of the first floor collapsed. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another sustained injuries during the collapse.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and began clearing debris. During the operation, one worker became trapped under a slab fragment, the BMC said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.