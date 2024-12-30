Mumbai: Businessman Duped of ₹1.80 Crore in Investment Scam in Andheri

A shocking case of fraud involving ₹1.80 crore has come to light in Andheri, where three individuals allegedly duped a businessman by promising lucrative returns on investments in a chit fund scheme. The Amboli Police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, including a woman. The accused have been identified as Kamakshi Udayar, Vinod Udayar, and Dinesh Kumar Kesharwani. The police are set to interrogate the trio soon.

The complainant, Kumar Vettaperimal Mallar, a businessman residing in Andheri, was acquainted with the accused. The trio reportedly encouraged him to invest in their chit fund scheme, which operated in Anan Nagar near the RTO on New Link Road, Andheri. They assured him of high returns on his investment. Falling prey to their promises, Mallar invested ₹1.80 crore between October 2022 and May 2024. Of this, ₹1.56 crore was paid in cash, while ₹23.24 lakh was transferred via bank transactions.

Despite his significant investment, the promised returns were never delivered. Repeated follow-ups with the accused yielded no response. Realizing he was being defrauded, Mallar demanded the return of his principal amount and the promised returns. However, the accused failed to repay him.

Following the complaint lodged by Mallar, the Amboli Police conducted a preliminary investigation and filed a case of cheating against Kamakshi, Vinod, and Dinesh Kumar. The investigation is underway, with the police also probing if the accused lured other individuals into similar fraudulent investment schemes.

Further developments in the case are awaited.