Mumbai: Businessman Duped of ₹33.53 Lakh on Pretext of Daughter’s Medical Admission in Chennai College

Two fraudsters allegedly cheated a city-based businessman of ₹33.53 lakh after promising to secure his daughter’s admission to a reputed medical college in Chennai. The MIDC Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused, identified as Rocky Savio and Stephen Duxter, both residents of Chennai. A police team is expected to leave for Chennai soon to arrest them.

The complainant, resides with his family in Andheri. A retired shipping businessman, Leslie’s wife works as a Customs Superintendent. Their 19-year-old daughter had appeared for her HSC exams three years ago and aspired to pursue MBBS.

In July 2022, she appeared for the NEET examination but scored lower marks, making it difficult for her to secure a medical seat in Maharashtra. Complainant discussed the matter with relatives in Chennai, who informed him about Rocky Savio and his partner Stephen Duxter. They claimed that the duo had strong contacts in several medical colleges and had earlier helped students with low NEET scores secure admissions.

In September 2022, complainant contacted the accused and sought help in securing his daughter’s admission. The two allegedly assured him of the admission and demanded her personal and educational documents, which he provided.

The accused told him that the admission process would cost:

₹30 lakh — Admission fees

₹1.5 lakh — Service charges

₹1.75 lakh — Hostel fees

Trusting them, complainant transferred a total of ₹33,53,000. The duo assured that his daughter would soon receive a call from the concerned college regarding her admission.

However, even after a long wait, the girl neither received a call nor got admission. When complainant attempted to contact the accused, they allegedly gave evasive responses.

Suspicious, he travelled to Chennai with his wife and daughter. There, Stephen Duxter took them to a medical college and made them wait for an hour on the premises while he went inside. He later told them that the admission letter would arrive by January 2023 and sent them back to Mumbai.

But till June 2023, no letter arrived. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly blocked the complainant’s phone number.

Realising he had been cheated, complainant approached the MIDC Police Station and lodged a complaint. After initial inquiry, the police registered an FIR against the two accused for cheating and misappropriating money under the pretext of securing a medical college admission.

Police officials said that summons will be issued to the accused, and a team will soon be dispatched to Chennai for further investigation and to apprehend them.