Mumbai Businessman Files Complaint Against Society Officials for Stealing CCTV Cameras From His Chembur Apartment

A 43-year-old businessman from Chembur, Gurmeet Singh Sethi, has filed a police complaint against four individuals for allegedly stealing CCTV cameras installed in his apartment. The accused have been identified as the society's joint secretary Suresh Ahuja, supervisor Mangesh, electrician Mukund, and an unidentified plumber. The Govandi police have registered an FIR but are yet to make any arrests as investigations are underway.

According to Sethi, who resides with his 75-year-old bedridden mother in Flat C at Maitri Park, the building has been under redevelopment since 2008. However, the builder abandoned the project, leaving it incomplete. Out of the 232 flat owners, only a handful, including Sethi, have not handed over their apartments for redevelopment.

Sethi, who lives on the first floor, had installed five CCTV cameras in his apartment for security reasons and had informed the society about it. However, the society objected to the installation and issued him a notice to remove the cameras. Subsequently, the cameras were removed without his consent. Sethi filed a police complaint after discovering the cameras were missing.

Sethi’s lawyer, Ghanshyam Mishra, stated, “Gurmeet’s mother is bedridden, and he faces threats to his safety and property. Despite filing multiple complaints, no action was taken by the authorities. Now, certain members of the society committee have trespassed into his property and forcibly removed and stolen the CCTV cameras installed for his safety. While the police have registered a case, the stolen items are yet to be recovered. The family is now looking to the authorities for justice.”

The police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and further developments are awaited.