Mumbai: Butter and Ghee Adulteration Racket Busted in City; Materials Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh Seized

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch uncovered a butter and ghee adulteration racket, seizing materials worth over Rs 1.2 lakh. The police acted on a tip-off and raided a shop in the Nanabhai Building in Chira Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of L.T. Marg Police Station in south Mumbai. During the raid, two suspects were found involved in adulterating popular ghee brands.

According to reports, the suspects, identified as Chaman Shamu Yadav, 40, and Jhaman Shamu Yadav, 55, both residents of Jogeshwari, were caught red-handed while allegedly mixing palm oil, vanaspati, butter colour, and flavoring agents to produce counterfeit ghee. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials were also present at the spot to assist in the raid.

The team seized a substantial amount of adulterated ghee and related materials from the site. The police confiscated 780 litres of fake ghee along with 425 bags labelled as top brands. The seized items included a steel tank, funnel, plastic mug, kettle, flavour box, palm oil, sunflower oil, packing machine, and empty packets of Amul pure ghee. The total value of the seized materials was estimated at Rs 1,20,540.

During the raid, officials conducted a panchnama in the presence of witnesses. The suspects were taken into custody and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act. The seized materials were handed over to the L.T. Marg Police Station, where further investigations are underway.