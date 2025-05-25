Mumbai: Carnac Bridge Near Masjid Bunder and Vikhroli Overbridges Nearing Completion, Set to Open in June

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it is in the final stage of completing rail overbridges (ROBs) in Mumbai. Carnac bridges near Masjid Bunder and Vikhroli are expected to be launched for public use in June 2025. The date for the inauguration will be decided after discussion with the Road and Traffic Office (RTO).

As per the reports, the Carnac Bridge, which spans the Masjid Bunder railway station, is slated for completion by June 10. During a site visit on Thursday, Abhijit Bangar, the additional Municipal Commissioner, took stock of the construction on both the roads leading - 155 metres on the eastern side (P D’Mello Road) and 255 metres on the western side (Mohammed Ali Road) — has been completed.

The deck slab on the western side is ready, while a 40-metre stretch on the eastern side is currently undergoing curing. To expedite the process, BMC has used “early strength concrete”, which will enable the road surface to be traffic-ready by June 5.

Anti-crash barriers are being installed within the railway boundary. Painting work, the installation of electric poles, and direct signage are expected to be completed by June 10. A final load test will follow to assess the bridge’s strength, stability, and safety.

The British-era Carnac Bridge was declared unsafe in 2014 and subsequently demolished in 2002. Meanwhile, work is also nearing completion on the Vikhroli ROB, which spans the railway tracks at Vikhroli station.