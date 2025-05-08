Mumbai: Case Registered Against Woman, Youths for Removing Pakistani Flags at Vile Parle in Pahalgam Protest

A case has been registered against a burqa-clad woman and four to five unidentified youths after they were seen removing Pakistani flags that had been placed on the steps of Vile Parle railway station as part of a protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The incident, which occurred on May 4, gained widespread attention after a video of the woman tearing off the flags went viral on social media. The flags had been affixed to the steps leading from the railway station to the rickshaw stand, with messages urging passersby to trample on them — a symbolic gesture of protest against Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror strike.

According to police, the flags were put up by local rickshaw drivers as a mark of condemnation. However, the woman, reportedly angered by the protest, began removing the stickers while raising slogans. Several youths were seen supporting her during the act, while some bystanders tried to intervene.

Following the incident, the Juhu Police filed a suo motu case against the woman and the youths under Sections 189(2), 190, and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to unlawful assembly and breach of peace.

The viral video drew sharp reactions online, with many social media users and political activists demanding immediate legal action. Responding to public sentiment, the police moved swiftly to register a case and initiate an investigation.