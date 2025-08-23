Mumbai: CBI Raids Premises Linked to Reliance Group MD Anil Ambani in Bank Loan Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of industrialist and managing director (MD) of Reliance Group Anil Ambani in Mumbai on Saturday morning, August 23, in connection with a Rs 17,000 crore bank fraud case.

CBI officials raided Ani Ambani's Cuffe Parade property, Seawind, at around 7 am on Saturday. Sources told India Today that seven to eight officials arrived at the premises and have been conducting searches since then. An FIR against Anil was also registered.

#BREAKING: After the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI is carrying out searches at premises linked to businessman Anil Ambani in a bank fraud case pic.twitter.com/u9vZ4OiwKO — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

The raids come after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Anil for nearly 10 hours on August 5 in a money laundering probe related to multiple bank loan frauds involving over Rs 17,000 crore.

Sources told the news agency PTI that Ambani had sought 10 days to submit documents, but investigators remain unconvinced. The ED suspects irregularities in loans granted by Yes Bank and possible diversion of funds through shell companies.