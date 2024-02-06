Mumbai: CCTVs Installed in Ladies' Compartment in Central Railway Trains

Mumbai: The issue of safety of women passengers traveling in Mumbai's suburban trains and express trains at night is always present. However, the Central Railway is making extensive efforts to make the journey of these women passengers safe, and 421 women coaches of suburban trains and 1762 coaches of mail and express trains are being monitored round the clock through CCTV cameras.

As many as 18 stations have been selected to enhance the facilities of railway passengers and modernize the railway stations. Of these, work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, and Ajni stations is going on at a fast pace. It is expected to be completed in the next two years. Apart from this, 76 stations have been selected as AMRIT stations to provide better passenger facilities under the Amrut Bharat Scheme launched by the Prime Minister and redevelopment work is underway at all these stations. Recently, the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train has started and the Indore-Bhopal train has been extended to Nagpur.

Ram Karan Yadav said that 21 Bharat Gaurav trains are being run by IRCTC in coordination with Central Railway to showcase India's rich cultural and religious heritage and bring new services to the tourism sector.

"Emergency talkback system has been installed in 512 women coaches of suburban trains and 109 mail/express trains, especially those going at night, are being escorted by RPF. Such security is being maintained in the express. This has succeeded in reducing the incidence of crime."

- Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway



Expansion of services

The Central Railway operates one of the busiest suburban systems in Mumbai with 1810 services. This includes 66 air-conditioning services.

Now suburban services have been expanded in the Kharkopar-Uran division and a new Digha village station has been opened between Thane and Airoli stations.

