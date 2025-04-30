Mumbai: Central Railway Launches QR Code-Based Timetable System for Mail/Express Trains

Mumbai: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Central Railway's Mumbai Division has rolled out a new QR code-based information system. This innovative initiative aims to provide travelers with quick and easy access to essential travel details, improving the overall travel experience for those departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Panvel railway stations.

Passengers leaving from these stations can now simply scan the QR codes displayed across these stations to access a variety of services. These include the timetable for Mail/Express trains, the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) rules, and train route maps. Additionally, passengers will have direct access to the official Central Railway website and the RailMadad portal for grievance redressal and assistance.

This QR code-based system offers a seamless way to access real-time information, making it easier for passengers to plan their journeys and resolve issues quickly. The initiative aligns with Central Railway's efforts to modernize its services and provide travelers with a more efficient and accessible railway experience.