Mumbai: Central Railway’s 'Nav Durga' Ticket Checking Drive Nets Over Rs 2 Lakhs in Fines at CSMT

In celebration of Navratri, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division organized a special ticket-checking drive, titled "Nav Durga," at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on October 7, 2024. The initiative, spearheaded by the all-women ticket-checking team Tejaswini, collected over Rs 2 lakhs in fines from ticketless travellers.

The initiative was aimed to reinforce ticket compliance and spread awareness about regularizing travel, particularly during festive periods.

A total of 51 ticket-checking personnel, supported by 9 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, were deployed at CSMT and nearby stations. The drive, which ran from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., involved rigorous ticket inspections, ensuring that passengers adhered to the regulations.

During the operation, the teams identified 765 cases of irregular or ticketless travel, recovering penalties amounting to Rs 2,06,550. This drive not only reinforced travel regulations but also underscored the Central Railway’s dedication to maintaining a passenger-friendly environment during the festive season.

In line with the spirit of Navratri, the Nav Durga drive symbolized the power of Shakti—the strength and dedication of the women staff members who conducted the checks. Dr. Seema Sharma, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway, graced the event with her presence, offering motivation and engaging in an interactive session with the women staff. She provided guidance and listened to the challenges they faced on the job.

The Railway Administration extended its appreciation to the staff for their hard work and dedication in making the event a success. They also urged passengers to travel responsibly by purchasing valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience.