Mumbai: Centre Puts 'Ferocious Dog' Breed Ban on Hold, Seeks Public Suggestions Amid Legal Challenges

In a significant update on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on certain dog breeds, including the Pitbull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, and American Bulldog, the Central Government informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that it is not currently enforcing the March 2024 notification banning 23 "ferocious dog breeds" across India.

Additionally, the Centre announced that it would invite public suggestions and objections through a notice issued on May 2, 2024. The state, represented by Additional Government Pleader Omkar Chandurkar, reported the establishment of District Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) in 36 districts back in 2021. However, these societies are not yet operational, as noted by Advocate Akshay Deshmukh, representing petitioner Vineeta Tandon from the Animal Rescue Trust. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre, directed the state to provide an update on the operational status of these societies at the next hearing.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor took note of Advocate Deshmukh’s argument that the circular was issued without consulting key stakeholders, including the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA), the Animal Welfare Board of India, and dog breeders. The PIL filed by Vineeta Tandon claimed that the circular was created without “scientific proof” and relied primarily on isolated dog bite incidents. The Centre countered this by stating that an expert panel comprising various stakeholders and specialists was formed to assess and identify breeds deemed dangerous to human safety.

The Bombay High Court also noted that the Calcutta and Madras High Courts had stayed the enforcement of the circular in March 2024. The Calcutta High Court issued its stay on March 21, 2024, followed by the Madras High Court on March 28, 2024. The Centre assured the division bench that a final decision would only be made after thoroughly considering all objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders. The High Court adjourned the matter for two weeks, allowing time for further developments.