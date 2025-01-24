Maharashtra: Pit Bull Attack Pregnant Stray Dog in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owner Booked

Pitbull attacked a pregnant stray dog, Chhapaak Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, causing serious injuries. Amarnath Devkar and Rohani Devkar, residents of Kalda Corner, are facing charges at Jawahar Nagar Police Station for their negligence as the dog's owners.

On January 20, a video of the aggressive Pitbull attacking Chhapaak went viral on social media. There is significant concern that such a dangerous breed poses risks to both humans and other animals. Suraj Bagale, an activist for mute animals, filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a case against the Devkars.

The central government-imposed restrictions on owning Pitbull in March 2024, following a fatal attack on an elderly man in Lucknow. While it is mandatory to register dogs with the Municipal Corporation, about 60 percent of dog owners in the city continue to ignore this requirement.

Why Pitbulls are banned?

Pit Bulls are linked to many severe dog attacks, with statistics showing a high incidence of fatal bites associated with this breed, particularly the XL Bully in the UK. In response to these concerns, governments have implemented Breed-Specific Legislation (BSL) to regulate or ban certain breeds considered dangerous, a trend observed in around 30 countries.

However, the effectiveness of these bans is debated, as studies reveal mixed outcomes regarding public safety and suggest that aggressive behavior is more influenced by irresponsible ownership and inadequate training than by breed characteristics. Critics advocate for promoting responsible pet ownership as a more effective approach to mitigating dog attacks.