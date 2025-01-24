Maharashtra: Congress Leader Nana Patole Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s Decision to Contest Local Body Elections Independently

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), made headlines with his recent statement about the upcoming local body elections. At a gathering in Andheri for Balasaheb Thackeray’s 99th birth anniversary, Uddhav asserted that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest the elections independently, without forming alliances. "We were deceived by illusions. Take an oath if you will show courage to retaliate against those who cheat us. I will not shy away from contesting the local body elections alone. My decisions will reflect the will of the workers," he declared, prompting reactions across political circles.

Uddhav's commitment to solo participation amid ongoing corruption allegations against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has stirred political conversations as the elections approach. In response, Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, supported Uddhav Thackeray's decision, emphasizing that each party has the autonomy to choose its direction. "Uddhav Thackeray's announcement is welcome. He leads the Shiv Sena(UBT), and every party has the right to set its policy. The Congress will make its decision after discussing it with local office bearers once the elections are announced," he stated.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar also commented on the matter, noting that both factions of Shiv Sena can honor Balasaheb Thackeray, but Uddhav's rally drew a larger crowd. Pawar mentioned, "Uddhav came to me two days ago, and we had an in-depth discussion on self-reliance and other issues. His remarks reflect his views, but I hope he won't adopt an extreme position."