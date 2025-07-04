Mumbai: Chaos at Chunabhatti Police Station After Man Accused of Theft Slashes Own Throat

A dramatic incident unfolded at Chunabhatti Police Station after a theft suspect allegedly tried to harm himself and create chaos in the police premises to evade legal action. The youth, identified as Akshay Bapu Gaikwad, reportedly slashed his own throat with a blade and banged his head against a wall after being brought in for questioning. His family members also allegedly created a ruckus at the police station, leading to their arrest for obstructing government work.

The incident is linked to a housebreaking case registered in the Lal Dongar area of Chembur. An unknown person had broken the lock of a flat in the Asha Pura building and stolen valuables from inside. Based on CCTV footage from the vicinity, Akshay Gaikwad was seen suspiciously loitering near the crime spot with some accomplices. Informants also tipped off police, claiming Gaikwad was involved in the theft.

Upon learning he had fled to his native village the same night, police intensified their suspicion. When he returned to the area on Wednesday, a police team detained him for questioning in connection with the theft.

At the police station, while officers were questioning Akshay, his father Bapu Gaikwad, brother Rutik Gaikwad, and mother Asha Gaikwad also arrived. As police confronted Akshay about his alleged involvement, he suddenly took out a blade from his waistband and inflicted injuries on his own neck. He then tore his clothes and started banging his head against a wall near the storeroom. When police intervened, he allegedly pushed them away.

According to the complaint, his father threatened the officers and even instigated Akshay to hurt himself with the blade. The family allegedly warned police officials that they would lose their jobs if action was taken. His brother and mother reportedly added to the commotion inside the station.

Following the incident, all four — Akshay, his father, mother, and brother — were taken into custody. Based on a complaint by Police Constable Suchendra Shete, an FIR was registered under sections related to obstruction of government work, attempt to commit suicide, and threatening police officers. The accused have been arrested in connection with the case.