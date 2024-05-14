Mumbai Coastal Road: Project Faces Delay as Storm Hampers Second Girder Installation

Mumbai: After the installation of one side girder in the sea to connect the Bandra-Worli sea bridge under the Mumbai coastal road project, preparations started to install the second girder on the other side. However, Monday's storm has also roughed the sea and delayed the installation of the girder. The work has now been postponed by two days. As a result, the deadline for the opening of the entire coastal route will now extend beyond June.

The BMC's ambitious coastal road project from Princess Street to the Southern end of the Bandra-Worli sea bridge is under construction. A sea bridge will be constructed in the Worli area to connect the route to the Southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge. Work on connecting the sea route and the sea bridge was stalled after fishermen in Worli stalled work on the sea project for several months to increase the distance between the two pillars of the bridge. So, at present, only the route from Worli has been opened.

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervened, the issue of distance between the two pillars of the bridge in Worli was resolved and the way was cleared for the construction of the bridge. The girders on the route towards South Mumbai were installed last month. One of the three girders on the North Mumbai-bound route has reached Worli. The civic administration has started planning to install the girder.

Work is underway to concretize cement on the girder, which has been set up on the south Mumbai-bound side between the Mumbai coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of June. Vehicles coming from the suburbs will be able to come to South Mumbai directly from the Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge through the coastal route.

The deadline was deferred:

The coastal route towards Worli is yet to be completed. The deadline was given by the end of May to start the line and start the entire coastal project. However, civic officials said the deadline has now been postponed. After the installation of the second girder, two more smaller girders will have to be installed.