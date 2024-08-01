Mumbai Coastal Road Update: Contractor Seeks 181-Day Extension as It Is in Final Stage

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is currently 91% complete, with a target deadline for full operational status set for May 2024. However, the contractor has requested an additional extension of 181 days, as revealed by information obtained from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai by RTI activist Anil Galgali.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai regarding the original completion date and the current status of the Coastal Road Project.

The Municipal Corporation informed Anil Galgali that the original completion date for Part 4 of the project was October 12, 2022. The deadline for this work has been extended three times: to May 25, 2023, November 26, 2023, and April 2, 2024. So far, 91% of the work has been completed, and the project is in its final stages. Larsen & Toubro sent a written request on July 23, 2024, seeking an 181-day extension, citing eight reasons for the request.

Previously, the original completion date for Part 1 of the project was October 12, 2022. This deadline has been extended three times: June 9, 2023, September 10, 2023, and May 22, 2025. The original completion date for Part 2 of the project was October 15, 2022. This deadline has been extended three times: to October 6, 2023, October 7, 2023, and October 25, 2024.

Galgali has raised concerns that the project might not be completed by 2025. He cautioned the state government against rushing the project's inauguration before ensuring 100% completion, especially with upcoming elections.

