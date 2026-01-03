Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Student Attacked and Robbed in Society; Security Guard Arrested

Mumbai Police have cracked a case of a brutal assault and robbery involving a 22-year-old student within 24 hours of the incident. The accused, shockingly, turned out to be the security guard of the very housing society where the crime was committed, officials said.

The incident took place on December 29, 2025, between 4.15 pm and 5.10 pm, at a residential building in Marol, Andheri, under the MIDC Police Station limits. The victim, identified as Tanisi (22), was alone at her residence when a man wearing a face mask and a black cap knocked on her door, claiming to be a delivery agent.

After gaining entry, the man threatened the student with a sharp knife and forcibly robbed her of ₹2,000 in cash. He then demanded more money and allegedly assaulted her by choking and beating her, leaving her seriously injured. The victim was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Taking serious note of the offence, four teams were constituted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade. CCTV footage from the society and surrounding areas showed the accused arriving in an auto-rickshaw. Police analysed footage from nearly 45 CCTV cameras and carried out technical and ground-level investigations.

Based on the findings, police arrested Anil Dineshchandra Yadav (21), a security guard employed in the same building. A case has been registered against him under Sections 309(6) and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till January 6, 2026. Further investigation is in progress.