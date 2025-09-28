Mumbai Crime: 55-Year-Old Man Injured in Malad Shooting

A 55-year-old man was injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire on him in the western suburbs early Sunday morning, police told PTI. The incident occurred around 5:30 am in the Sanjay Nagar locality of Kurar, Malad. The victim sustained a bullet wound behind his ear, while the shooter managed to flee the scene. A passer-by alerted the authorities, and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to JJ Hospital in south Mumbai for further treatment. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the culprit, and the investigation is ongoing.

More details awaited.