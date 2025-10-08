Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Notorious Burglar Linked to Over 60 Cases Across India

The Crime Branch Unit 12 of Mumbai Police has arrested a habitual burglar who had been on the radar of police forces across several Indian states for years. The accused, identified as Shafique Abdul Shaikh alias Shamim alias Topi, was wanted in more than 60 burglary cases registered across the country. His arrest has helped the police crack at least six high-profile house theft cases reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to officials, Shaikh used to target locked houses during the daytime, break in, and then remain underground for long periods to evade arrest. Despite extensive efforts, Gujarat Police had been unable to trace him. The responsibility of locating and apprehending the suspect was later handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch by the city’s Police Commissioner.

Based on specific intelligence and technical surveillance, Crime Branch officers managed to track down the accused to Ghungat Nagar area near Kalyan Naka in Bhiwandi. Acting swiftly, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Mujawar laid a trap and arrested him. The operation went smoothly as the accused did not resist arrest.

During interrogation, Shaikh confessed to committing six burglaries in Ahmedabad, most of which were carried out during the day. Investigations have revealed that he is a professional burglar involved in over 60 theft cases across India. More than 30 cases are registered against him alone at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai, while others are spread across D.N. Nagar, Versova, Nerul (Navi Mumbai), Kondhwa (Pune), Palghar, Karjat, and Narpoli.

Police sources said that further interrogation may help uncover several more theft cases linked to the accused. Investigators believe that Shaikh’s arrest could help solve multiple unsolved burglary cases not only in Ahmedabad but also across various parts of the country.