Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Three for Duping Chembur Family of ₹8 Lakh in Fake Job Racket

The Crime Branch has arrested three men for duping a businessman’s family of ₹8 lakh under the pretext of providing a government job.The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal Kamble (35), Sahil Gaikwad (20), and Prakash Bhalerao (40).

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a resident of Chembur MHADA Colony, Vishal Kamble posed as a police officer and won her trust. He promised to secure a job for her husband in the Income Tax Department and collected a total of ₹8 lakh over a period of time. However, the job never materialised, and the money was not returned.

Investigations revealed that accused Prakash Bhalerao was preparing fake documents and appointment letters. He allegedly supplied these forged papers to the other accused. Acting on a tip-off, API Dhutaraj, constable Desai, and other staff members tracked the accused through technical analysis of their mobile numbers. With the help of an informer, they apprehended mastermind Prakash Bhalerao from Chunabhatti.

During interrogation, his role in the fraud was confirmed, and he was produced before the court after his arrest. Police suspect that this gang has duped several people by promising jobs not only in the Income Tax Department but also in India Post, BMC, and the Railways.

Authorities have appealed to citizens that if anyone has received fake appointment letters or documents from these accused, they should immediately contact Crime Branch Unit 6.