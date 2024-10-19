Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Tribhuvan Singh, Accused in J.J. Hospital Shootout

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Tribhuvan Singh, accused in the infamous J.J. Hospital shootout case, from a jail in Uttar Pradesh. He is being brought to Mumbai, where he will be produced in court, and the police will seek his custody for further investigation.

According to police sources, Tribhuvan Singh was one of the prime accused in the J.J. shootout case. The process to arrest him had been initiated earlier, and the police finally achieved success in apprehending him. The J.J. shootout was allegedly orchestrated by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Other names linked to the case include Subhash Singh Thakur and Brijesh Singh, among others. Several individuals involved in the case have already been convicted.

What Was the Case?

The J.J. Hospital shootout occurred in 1992. Members of the Arun Gawli gang had allegedly attacked and killed Haseena Parkar's husband. Following the murder, two individuals, Vipin Sher and Shailesh Haldalkar, were arrested with the help of locals. However, the mob had beaten both of them severely, causing injuries. They were admitted to the second and third floors of J.J. Hospital for treatment. During this time, a detailed recce of the hospital was conducted to plan the attack.

Accused Climbed Trees for the Murder

After conducting several recces, the attackers saw that curtains were drawn due to the cold weather on the day of the attack. Despite this, the accused fired their shots with precision, leading to the infamous shootout. According to sources, the attack was planned by Dawood Ibrahim to avenge the earlier killing.



Further investigation is underway, and the police are hoping to uncover more details with Tribhuvan Singh's custody.