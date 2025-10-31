Mumbai Crime Branch Begins Investigation Into Powai Studio Encounter and Kidnapping Case

A day after a dramatic hostage situation and subsequent encounter at a Powai film studio, the Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a detailed probe into the incident involving accused Rohit Arya. Two separate units of the branch have been assigned to investigate different aspects of the case — one focusing on the encounter and ADR (Accidental Death Report), and the other on the hostage and kidnapping FIR.

According to police officials, Crime Branch Unit 2 will probe the encounter case, while Unit 8 will handle the investigation into the kidnapping and hostage situation that unfolded at RA Studio in Powai on Thursday afternoon.

The shocking incident began when Rohit Arya, posing as a filmmaker, called children aged 10 to 12 to the studio under the pretext of a film shoot and audition. Around 17 children were present when Arya turned what was supposed to be a kidnapping scene for a film into a real-life hostage situation.

Arya had booked the RA Studio for five days, extending it by one more day on Thursday — the day of the incident. He shut the studio shutters, locked all entry points, and confined himself with the children in an upper room.

Arya was in constant touch with people outside and even sent messages to locals claiming he had “kidnapped children,” prompting someone to alert the police. Inside, he had installed motion sensors, CCTV cameras, and moving detectors around the studio to monitor any police movement. All camera angles were adjusted to prevent anyone outside from knowing what was happening inside.

The narrow layout of the studio made entry difficult. However, the police, led by a senior officer, devised a plan to enter through a toilet passage. As the situation grew tense, Arya became increasingly agitated — shouting that he would not release the children and reacting violently to any sound from outside.

When the police team finally moved in — comprising three officers and two constables — they executed a swift tactical entry through the alternate route. Arya reportedly opened fire using an air gun, to which the police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in his death. Within minutes, all 17 children were rescued safely, bringing an end to the four-hour standoff.

During the post-operation panchanama, police recovered a black curtain emitting a foul smell, an air gun, and several chemical substances used in film props. These items have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for detailed examination. Authorities are awaiting confirmation on whether the air gun was fired.

Police officials confirmed that Arya had planned the setup meticulously, including booking the studio, designing a fake script, and using special effects materials like rubber-making chemicals on carpets and mattresses. Investigators believe he intended to create chaos to gain attention online.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has now written to a magistrate requesting a judicial inquiry into the encounter, as per standard procedure. Arya’s mobile phone and other digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis.