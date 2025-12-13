Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal MD Drug Factory in Satara; Contraband Worth Rs 115 Crore Seized, Seven Arrested

In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit producing mephedrone (MD) and seized drugs and raw material worth approximately ₹115 crore. The raid was conducted in the Savarigaon area of Javli taluka in Satara district. So far, seven accused have been arrested in the case.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, on October 9, police seized 136 grams of MD drugs from two accused in the Mulund West area. A case was registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the contraband had been supplied near Santosa Hotel in the Ravet area of Pune.

Following the disclosure, police formed two special teams. One team arrested an accused from Ghodbunder Road in Thane, while another detained a suspect from Pune. Further investigation revealed that the accused, along with their associates, were manufacturing mephedrone inside a makeshift shed constructed with raw bricks on farmland in Savarigaon, Satara district.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch raided the spot and dismantled the illegal MD drug factory. During the operation, police seized 7.5 kg of solid mephedrone, 38 kg of liquid mephedrone, along with chemicals and equipment used in the manufacturing process. Five accused were arrested during the operation, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salim Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Rais Riyaz Sheikh, Vishal Jagannath More, Saddam Najjar Abbas Syed, Rajekul Khalilul Rahman, Habijul Fakrul Islam and Kuruvilla Omen Cherian.

A senior police officer said the action is one of the biggest operations against the illegal drug trade in recent times. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the drug trafficking network.