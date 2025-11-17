Mumbai Crime: Businessman Robbed in Lokhandwala After Offering Lift to Unknown Woman

A 52-year-old pharmacy businessman was allegedly robbed of his 15-gram gold chain in the Lokhandwala area, police said. As per the complaint registered at the Oshiwara Police Station, an unidentified woman has been accused of stealing the chain.

According to the police, the complainant had visited the Azure Disco Club in Malad (West) along with a friend on the night of November 1. Around 4 am, the duo left the club. They met an unknown woman inside the lift. When they reached the parking area, the same woman reportedly said she was unable to find an autorickshaw and requested to be dropped to the Lokhandwala area in Andheri. While the complainant’s friend declined, the complainant agreed and offered her a ride in his car.

After they reached near White Llama Hotel, the woman allegedly attempted to get close to him. During this interaction, she is suspected to have stolen the gold chain while kissing him. The complainant did not realise the chain was missing at that moment. It was only after reaching home that he noticed the chain—worth around ₹75,000 and weighing 15 grams—was gone.

The complainant reportedly travelled to Gujarat soon after the incident, due to which the complaint was not filed immediately. On November 12, he revisited Azure Club to inquire about the woman. The club management informed him that the woman’s name was Kiran and also provided a mobile number.

Following this, a case has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation and suspect that the theft may have been carried out using a honey-trap modus operandi.