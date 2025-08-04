Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Raping and Impregnating Sister-in-Law; Wife Held for Covering Up the Crime

Bandra police arrested a 40-year-old man for raping and impregnating his wife’s minor sister. The man’s wife was arrested for covering up the crime and assisting her minor sister in delivering the baby at home. This case came to light when the girl’s condition worsened and she was rushed to the hospital, reported The Indian Express. The police said that the minor girl lived with her sister and brother-in-law. The minor girl’s brother-in-law raped her multiple times between March 2024 and July 2025. When she got pregnant, she told about her pregnancy to her sister. She threatened her and did not allow her to seek any medical help, the report added.

In a bid to cover her husband’s crime, the elder sister kept the minor girl hostage. She also planned how she would deliver the baby at home. However, the girl’s condition worsened. As her health deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. When she was admitted to the hospital, the staff members alerted the police, the report added. A police official associated with the case said that after the teenager's condition stabilised, her statement was recorded. Based on that statement, the police arrested her sister and brother-in-law.

As per the report, for raping and threatening the minor girl, the Bandra police have arrested the husband-wife duo under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police also charged the victim’s sister for covering up information about the offence, keeping the evidence away from the authorities, and threatening her teenage sister.

The victim gave birth to the baby at the hospital. Both are in stable condition.