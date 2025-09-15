Mumbai Crime: Minor Fight Leads to Serious Assault in Mankhurd, Four Held, Including Three Juveniles

A shocking incident occurred in Mankhurd on Thursday night when a 45-year-old man, Vinod Visudev Rai, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by a group of four youths after a minor altercation while walking on the road.

According to police, the attack took place around 11 pm near Lallubhai Compound, Adarsh Society. Rai, who was walking past the society, accidentally brushed against a few local youths. Infuriated by this trivial matter, the youths picked up a quarrel with him. Before Rai could react, the group started abusing and assaulting him. They then launched a deadly attack using sharp weapons, leaving Rai with serious injuries to his abdomen, chest and shoulder.

Local residents immediately rushed the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The violent assault triggered outrage among residents of the area.

Following a complaint lodged by Rai’s daughter, Sunaina Gholap, Mankhurd police registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the four accused. Within hours, police apprehended all of them, including three juveniles aged between 14 and 16 years. Their accomplice, identified as Arbaz Babul Shaikh, has been remanded to police custody by the court.

Police confirmed that all four accused are residents of Mankhurd. “The attack was carried out over a mere accidental push while walking, which is extremely shocking,” a police officer said.