Mumbai Crime: One Arrested, Three on the Run in Sexual Assault and Physical Violence Case

A shocking case of sexual assault and physical violence has come to light from Mumbai, where a young man was allegedly held captive and subjected to inhuman acts. The incident took place at an office located on Kalbadevi Road in Bhuleshwar. Mumbai Police have arrested one of the accused, while three others are currently absconding.

According to the complaint received by the police, the 19-year-old victim, a resident of South Mumbai and employed in the area, was forcibly taken along with his friend from Parbhani in a four-wheeler by the accused — identified as Dheeraj (25), Bharat (21), and Panjubhai Goswami (45). They were first taken to Pune and later brought to Mumbai.

Throughout the journey and after reaching the office in Bhuleshwar, the victims were allegedly kept in illegal confinement. The accused brutally assaulted them using hands, belts, and even beat them on their feet. The complaint further states that after reaching the office located on Kalbadevi Road, the accused stripped the victims and allegedly forced them to perform oral sex on each other while coercing them by saying “have sex.” Shockingly, the entire act was recorded on video.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the case, the police arrested one of the accused, Gautam Dilip Goswami alias Ritik (25). Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining three accused.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and law and order in Mumbai. Police officials have assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted and strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits involved.