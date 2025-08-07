Mumbai Crime: Woman Frame Ex-Friend In Fake Rape Case and Allegedly Demands Rs 1 Cr, Arrested

The Charkop Police have arrested a woman named Dolly Kotak, an employee at a private bank, for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate her former friend—an IT professional—in a fabricated rape case, and subsequently attempting to extort ₹1 crore from him. The case has raised serious concerns over abuse of legal provisions and misuse of access to private data.

According to officials, the IT professional was sent to jail based on the false allegations and remained incarcerated for over a month. Following his arrest, Dolly allegedly approached his sister within the court premises and demanded ₹1 crore in exchange for a ‘No Objection Certificate’ that would aid in securing his bail. She is also said to have issued threats, warning of severe consequences if the payment was not made.

Despite clear refusals from the victim’s family, Dolly continued to harass them. She made repeated phone calls, pressuring the family to give in to her demand. Eventually, she arranged a meeting at her lawyer’s office where she once again insisted on receiving ₹1 crore.

Further investigations have revealed that Dolly illegally accessed sensitive personal and financial information of the IT professional and his wife. It is alleged that, with the help of certain bank staff, she managed to remove the victim's registered mobile number from his online banking and Google-linked accounts and replaced it with her own. This unauthorized access reportedly allowed her to gain control over his digital data, including banking details, GPS location history, private photos, and other personal information.

In May 2024, the victim received a disturbing message from Dolly’s phone number that read, "You will never win and will die in pain. Pay the money or rot in jail." The matter took an even more serious turn when Dolly allegedly contacted the HR department of the IT professional’s employer. The pressure resulting from her communication led to the termination of his employment, forcing him to resign under mental distress.

Despite ongoing harassment, there was no immediate police action on the complaints lodged by the victim. Frustrated, he approached the Borivali Magistrate’s Court, which subsequently directed Charkop Police to register an FIR under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS).

Based on the court's order, the police have now registered a case against Dolly Kotak, Pramila Vas, and Sagar Kotak. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.