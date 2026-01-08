Mumbai: Crores-Worth Theft at Actor Abhimanyu Singh’s Andheri Home Solved; Habitual Thief Arrested

The sensational burglary involving valuables worth crores from Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh’s residence in the posh Lokhandwala area of Andheri West has been cracked by the Oshiwara Police. The police have arrested a shrewd and habitual offender in connection with the case and recovered nearly 92 per cent of the stolen property.

According to the police, the burglary took place on the night of December 29, 2025, at Bungalow No. 15 of Magnum Tower in Lokhandwala. The accused allegedly gained entry into the house through a bathroom window and directly targeted a locker kept inside a cupboard, which he decamped with. The locker contained valuable gold, silver and diamond jewellery along with a large amount of cash. During the initial probe, the total value of the stolen property was estimated at approximately ₹1.37 crore.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Oshiwara Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. As the accused did not have a permanent address, cracking the case proved challenging for the police. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan, a special team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vikas Kadam was formed, which proceeded with the investigation using technical evidence and local intelligence.

Police sources said that after intensive surveillance and laying a trap in the area for two consecutive days, the accused was nabbed on January 3, 2026. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth approximately ₹1.26 crore.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested accused is a repeat offender, with as many as 14 criminal cases already registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai. The police suspect that this arrest could lead to the detection of several other theft cases reported in Oshiwara and nearby areas. The accused is currently in police custody and is being subjected to detailed interrogation.