Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempts at CSMI Airport; Drugs Worth ₹10.5 Crore and Gold Worth ₹23.5 Lakh Seized

In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) detected two significant cases during the night of October 19–20, 2025, leading to the seizure of narcotic drugs and gold.

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight VZ760. A detailed examination of the passenger’s baggage led to the recovery of 10.509 kilograms of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), valued at approximately ₹10.509 crore in the illicit market. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside a checked-in trolley bag.

The accused passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another case, Customs officers, based on passenger profiling, intercepted an individual arriving from Muscat by flight 6E1270. Upon a thorough personal search, the team recovered and seized one 24KT crude gold kada and one 24KT crude gold chain, collectively weighing 200 grams and valued at ₹23.54 lakh. The gold was found concealed on the passenger’s body.

Customs officials stated that both cases are under further investigation, and the department continues to maintain strict surveillance at the airport to curb smuggling activities.