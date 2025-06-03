Mumbai: Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 8.6 Crore at CSMI Airport

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, seized hydroponic weed worth approximately ₹8.6 crore over two days — June 2 and 3. The contraband, weighing around 8.6 kg, was recovered from three Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials from Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted two passengers who landed at the airport on June 3 by flight number SL218, and another who arrived by flight number VZ760. All three had arrived from Bangkok.

During preliminary questioning, the passengers reportedly showed signs of nervousness and discomfort, raising suspicion. A thorough examination of their baggage led to the recovery of the suspected hydroponic weed, a high-grade, illegally cultivated form of cannabis.

The seized narcotics are estimated to fetch around ₹8.6 crore in the illicit market. All three individuals have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source and possible network behind the smuggling attempt.