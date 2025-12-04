Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 25 kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹25.47 Crore; Several Passengers Arrested

Officers of the Airport Commissionerate under Mumbai Customs Zone–III have seized significant quantities of narcotics, gold, and foreign currency during duty performed between 25 November and 3 December 2025. Multiple cases were registered based on profiling, intelligence inputs, and passenger checks at the Mumbai airport.

According to the press note, officials recovered a total of 25.479 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at ₹25.479 crore in the illicit market, under eight separate cases.

In four cases based on spot and APIS profiling, 8.682 kg of the contraband was seized from four passengers arriving from Bangkok on different flights. All four were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence, another 16.797 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered in four cases involving five passengers, also arriving from Bangkok. These passengers too were placed under arrest in accordance with the NDPS Act.

In addition to narcotics, the Customs team also detected financial and gold smuggling attempts. In three separate gold seizure cases, officials confiscated 744.28 grams of gold, valued at ₹81.67 lakh, from three passengers.

In another case, officers intercepted a passenger carrying 12,000 US dollars (120 notes of 100 denomination), equivalent to ₹10.53 lakh in Indian currency. The foreign currency was seized as per customs regulations.

Mumbai Customs Zone–III continues to intensify surveillance at the airport to curb narcotics trafficking and smuggling activities, the note added.