Mumbai Cyber Crime: Obscene Morphed Video of Cousin Posted to Defame Family, Man Booked by Agripada Police

The Agripada police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account and reposting an obscene, morphed video of his cousin with the intention of defaming him and his family. The accused allegedly circulated the video using a fabricated social media profile, causing distress and reputational damage to the victim, who lives in the Agripada area. Police said the act was deliberate and aimed at maligning the victim publicly. A case has been registered after the victim approached the police, and authorities have begun investigating the digital trail linked to the offensive content.

According to the police, the 32-year-old complainant resides with his family on Motlibai Street in Agripada. In April 2024, he had earlier fallen victim to a cyber sextortion racket, where unknown cybercriminals created an obscene video by morphing his face onto the body of a nude woman. That video was circulated among his relatives and acquaintances through social media platforms, causing embarrassment and mental trauma. Since no monetary extortion was involved at that time, the police had acted on his complaint by getting the suspicious social media profiles removed.

The issue resurfaced on December 28, 2025, when the victim discovered that the same morphed video had once again appeared on social media. This time, it was shared through a Facebook profile named Vijay Vishwakarma and was allegedly forwarded to his friends and relatives. The post reportedly included abusive and defamatory remarks, along with the names of the victim’s parents, brother, and uncle, with the apparent intention of insulting and tarnishing the family’s image within their social circle.

Following the incident, the victim immediately approached the Agripada police and lodged a fresh complaint. During preliminary inquiries, investigators found that the fake Facebook account was allegedly created by the victim’s cousin, Shakib Sheikh, aged 30, who is the son of his paternal aunt. Police stated that Sheikh reposted the same obscene video linked to the 2024 sextortion case and shared it via Facebook Messenger. The victim claimed the act stemmed from an ongoing family dispute. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.