Mumbai: Dhangar Quota Activists Jump onto Safety Nets at Mantralaya Over Reservation Demand (Watch Video)

Tensions flared at the Mantralaya on Tuesday as activists from the Dhangar community staged a protest demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. In a dramatic scene, some activists jumped onto the safety nets from the second floor of the Mantralaya to draw attention to their demands.

According to police, a group of 15 protesters, including supporters of former MLA Prakash Shendge, entered the Mantralaya premises, chanting slogans in support of their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community. Some protesters then jumped onto the safety nets. They were taken to the Marine Drive police station for further action

The protesters alleged that the state government was ignoring their demands. Activists, who had been protesting statewide, attempted to submit a memorandum of their demands at Mantralaya but claimed their requests were not acknowledged.

The protest comes just days after some tribal leaders, including Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumped onto the safety net installed there over the tribal quota issue.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the Shinde government, calling the situation a “circus” of continuous protests by various communities. He warned that such disputes between the Dhangar and tribal communities could escalate as elections approach.